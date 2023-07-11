Clean Ankleshwar, Green Ankleshwar: Unite for a pollution free future

“Let’s Do It India Foundation, in association with Indorama Corporation, organized a ‘Clean Ankleshwar, Green Ankleshwar’ campaign on 2nd July, 2023 at Sanjali Village, Gujarat.”

“The objective of this initiative was to organize a cleanliness activity in Ankleshwar, in which more than 200 participants took part. The main objectives of the cleanliness drive were to sensitize the local residents of Sanjali village and surrounding areas about the generation of waste and effective waste control measures. Had to raise awareness about.”

“The event began at 8:30 am, where the participants were briefed about the mission and vision of the organization and the main project it seeks to achieve through this initiative. Shubham Airey and Sanyam Kumar (Project Coordinator) gave the introductory speech. The participants were handed over their T-shirts and caps and were also given proper kits, including face masks, gloves and garbage bags, to take all the safety measures while carrying out the cleaning drive The cleaning activity was conducted for more than 3 hours and the participants covered an area of ​​more than 5 kms.”

“Let’s Do It India” (LDII) is an international organization founded in 2016 by Professor Pankaj Chowdhary. With a federation of 22 lakh active volunteers across the country, LDII strives to bring about positive social change through several campaigns and initiatives for environmental protection. These initiatives cover various sectors such as education, governance, health and wellness, cleanliness activities, sustainable tourism and cultural activities. The aim of the organization is to raise awareness about different types of waste and increasing pollution, which causes depletion of water, land and air. The ultimate goal of LDII is not only to make India an illegal waste-free country, but also to create a source of employment for the needy people. Many parts of the world are collaborating with LDII for this effort.

“Clean Ankleshwar, Green Ankleshwar” is a campaign that specifically targets the city of Ankleshwar in Gujarat, which is famous for petrochemical production. The Narmada River is the main water source, with the population being high in this area, which connects Bharuch district to Ankleshwar. The increasing pollution in the river due to petrochemical production has made life difficult for the local fishermen. The cleanliness efforts in Ankleshwar are aimed at creating awareness about cleanliness in the city and inculcating moral values ​​among children and adults.

Pradeep Kumar Singh, director of LDII and coordinator of the cleanliness drive, expressed his belief that environmental awareness is very important for our world. We are not aware of the harmful chemical substances generated by illegal waste. We should take a step towards clean environment. Sanyam Kumar and Shubham Airey assisted Pradeep Kumar Singh in running the successful campaign.

The ‘Let’s Do It India’ team including Pradeep Kumar Singh felt that they have extended their support in the successful execution of the demonstration program and therefore expressed their thanks. Sir B.S. Patel (President – Panoli Industries Association), Prof. Shri Ummang Modi, Mr. Harsh Ramubhai Bhardwad, Mr. M.H. Vadhir (SHO), Mr. Jatin Gulati, Mr. Mohd. Lara, Mr. Jatin Talati (Secretary – Gram Panchayat), Mrs. Ramila Ben (Principal, Government School – Ankleshwar), Mr. Ashish Patel (HR Head – Indorama Corporation), Mr. Ankit Vaswa (Sarpanch – Bakrol) and for providing support to Mr. Anil Sharma.