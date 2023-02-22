Clients of the Golden Crown payment system became victims of massive fraud

Hundreds of migrants from Kyrgyzstan working in Russia have suffered from the actions of telephone scammers. All of them used the Golden Crown service to transfer money abroad, but in the end they became owners of other people’s loans.

“The police received a number of appeals from citizens on the fact of debiting funds and issuing loans by third parties through the applications of one of the money payment systems. Criminal cases have been initiated on a number of statements, and checks are being carried out on the rest, ”said Vladimir Vasenin, head of the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city of Moscow.

The scheme of fraudsters is simple: attackers call a foreign citizen on a cell phone and, pretending to be employees of a payment system, lure security codes from SMS. At the same time, during the conversation, for persuasiveness, they themselves called the victim her personal data.

For example, scammers issued a loan of 50,000 rubles to Daniel Emilbekov, a food delivery driver, and this amount is growing every day.

“Now the application shows already 61 thousand rubles,” the victim told Izvestia.

The reason for what happened, probably, was the leakage of personal data of customers, Pavel Kovalenko, director of the Informzaschita anti-fraud center, shared his version.

It could have come both from the employees of the payment service itself, and from the source of the recipient, in this case, the bank of Kyrgyzstan, the expert emphasized.

