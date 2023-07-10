Clive Lloyd still comes in the dream of Australian team, know how West Indies was made world champion

Cricket world’s first world cup year 1975 Played in A total of 8 teams took part in this World Cup. This was the era of cricket world when West Indies The team’s dominance was on the whole world cricket. This dominance of the West Indies continued even in the first World Cup of cricket and the Caribbean team won the first World Cup in 1975. West Indies faced Australia in the first World Cup final. In this match, Caribbean captain Clive Lloyd created such a storm with the bat that the Australian team flew away like cards. After this innings, Clive Lloyd still comes in the dream of the Australian team.

Lloyd scored a brilliant century in the final

In the 1975 Cricket World Cup final, the West Indies team came out to bat first. The start of the Caribbean team was not good and the team’s 3 wickets fell within 50 runs. By this time it seemed that the Kangaroo team would easily win the final match. But after this the captain of the team Sir Clive Lloyd came to bat, he rocked the bat in the final match. Lloyd scored a century of 102 runs in 85 balls in the title match. Lloyd hit 12 fours and 2 sixes in his innings. In the final match, no Australian bowler could leave his mark in front of Lloyd. Lloyd thrashed every kangaroo bowler fiercely. On the basis of this innings of Lloyd, West Indies set a target of 292 runs in front of Australia.

Australian team lost the final by 17 runs

Chasing 292 runs, there was a lot of disturbance in the coordination of the Australian team. In the final match, 5 Australian batsmen were run out. Big names like Ikan Chappell, Greg Chappell and Allen Turner were included in these run outs. This run out cost Australia in the title match and the Kangaroo team was all out for 274 runs and lost the first World Cup.

