Closed meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea will be held on February 16

A closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea will be held on February 16. Information about this follows from the schedule of events published on website Security Council of the world organization.

The meeting is scheduled for 15:00 local time (23:00 Moscow time). It is expected that the next report of experts from the Sanctions Committee on the DPRK will be discussed.

Earlier, on February 2, UN Secretary General António Guterres, during negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Pak Chin, said that the nuclear tests of the DPRK could be a strong blow to regional and international politics.

On February 1, Associate Professor at St Petersburg University, a specialist on the Korean Peninsula, Irina Lantsova, said that an escalation of the conflict between North Korea and South Korea could lead to a nuclear clash. According to her, while threats can be perceived as words, but in the conditions of conflict and the lack of sufficient information, as well as speedy decision-making, mistakes can occur.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on January 31 allowed the US to use nuclear weapons to protect South Korea. He pointed to a record number of provocative actions by the DPRK in 2022. The head of the Pentagon separately noted that one of the largest foreign contingents of the US Armed Forces, numbering 28.5 thousand, is located in South Korea, which, in turn, should demonstrate Washington’s commitment to maintaining peace on the Korean Peninsula.

At the same time, the heads of the defense departments of the United States and South Korea issued a joint statement, in which they agreed to expand the scope of joint exercises in 2023. The parties agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the exchange of data regarding the missile threat posed by the DPRK.

The day before, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that an escalation on the Korean Peninsula is quite likely if the United States, along with South Korea and Japan, continue their confrontational course.

Prior to this, on January 3, the office of South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol announced that the country was in talks with the United States to exchange information and jointly implement plans related to nuclear exercises.

Meanwhile, on January 1, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile and mass production of tactical nuclear weapons to protect the sovereignty and security of North Korea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

