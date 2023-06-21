CM Ashok Gehlot did aerial survey of Biparjoy affected areas, talked to people

Jaipur : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the areas affected by cyclone Biporjai for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. He conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in Pali district and met the affected people. He also gave instructions to the officials to provide quick relief to the affected and to get compensation as per rules.

A spokesman said that Gehlot met the affected people at the circuit house in Pali, who told him (the chief minister) about their loss. The affected appreciated the relief work done by the administration and the police. After meeting the affected, the Chief Minister instructed the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Sub-Divisional Officers to get the roads, electric poles etc. repaired immediately.

Top officers monitoring round the clock

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that more than 15,000 people were evacuated to safe places in the preparations before Biparjoy and all senior officers, including the Chief Secretary, are keeping a 24-hour vigil on this disaster. Earlier, the Chief Minister met Biparjoy cyclone affected people in Jalore and listened to their problems.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take stock of the damage caused by Biparjoy, will review the affected areas

Gehlot gave instructions to the officers

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the concerned departmental officers to solve their problems immediately. He discussed with the departmental officers including Divisional Commissioner, District Collector. After assessing the damage, he directed to provide all possible relief to the affected. The Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas of Barmer Sanchore, Sirohi and Jalore on Tuesday and met the affected people.