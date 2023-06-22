CM Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal reached Shri Harmandir Sahib with mother as soon as they came to Patna, bowed down in Guru Darbar

On the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaders of 18 parties will hold a meeting in Patna on Friday. On the invitation of Nitish Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM have reached Patna to participate in this meeting being held at Chief Minister’s residence. On reaching Patna, both CMs went to Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara located in Patna Sahib.

Kejriwal, Mann and Sanjay Singh paid obeisance at Harmandir Sahib

AAP workers shouted slogans after Kejriwal reached Patna airport. Along with Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh have also reached Patna. Directly from the airport, all of them reached the Gurudwara located in Patna City and paid obeisance in Guru’s court. Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann’s mother has also come with him.

Gurdwara Management Committee gave a grand welcome

The throne of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reached Sri Harmandir Sahib, but there he was given a grand welcome by the Gurdwara Management Committee. Where Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were presented Siropa by the Management Committee.

your ultimatum on the ordinance

Let us tell you that before Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann reached Patna, a statement was issued by the Aam Aadmi Party that if the Congress did not clear its stand on the ordinance issue in the meeting of the opposition parties, then the Aam Aadmi Party would boycott the meeting. Will do and you leaders will walk out. After Kejriwal’s party has placed such a condition regarding the ordinance, now everyone’s eyes are fixed on tomorrow’s meeting.

CM Nitish Kumar met Mamta Banerjee, reached Male office to meet Dipankar

These leaders will attend the meeting

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Prasad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, JDU National President Lalan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in this meeting of opposition parties to be held in Patna on June 23. , West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI KD Raja and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Farooq Abdullah will attend.