CM Biren Singh warns on Manipur violence, stop the nuisance or else you will have to face serious consequences

Imphal : On the ongoing violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has warned the miscreants to stop the violence in the state, otherwise serious consequences will have to be faced. He warned in his statement after an army jawan was injured in unprovoked firing by unknown persons in Imphal West district on Sunday night. Talking to journalists in Imphal, he said that stop the violence, otherwise the consequences will have to be faced. I appeal to the people (Meites holding arms) not to attack anyone and maintain peace so that we can restore normalcy in the state.

Unknown people fired at 11.45 pm on Sunday night

According to media reports, at around 11.45 pm on Sunday late night, unidentified people started firing without provocation in Imphal West district of Manipur, in which an army soldier was injured. An official said that the jawan was taken to the military hospital in Limakhong and his condition is said to be stable.

Bullets continued till three in the morning

According to the official, the incident took place in Kanto Sabal village of Limakhong (Chingmang). After the incident, army personnel resorted to limited firing keeping in mind the presence of villagers in the area. Unidentified people also set fire to three houses in Chinmang village, which were later extinguished by the army. The official said that after a brief lull, unprovoked firing resumed from Kanto Sabal village at around 2.35 pm, which continued till 3 pm.

Government will build houses for those who migrate

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also said that his government would build 3,000-4,000 temporary homes to bring back people who fled their homes during the ongoing violence in the northeastern state. Singh, who visited some relief camps during the day, said these houses would be ready in two months. The Chief Minister said that people are worried. The state government is going to construct temporary houses to accommodate them (people living in relief camps). These people will remain there till permanent arrangements are made to shift them to their native places. The construction material will reach Imphal in 10-15 days. The government is looking for a place to set up those houses.

100 killed in Manipur violence

More than 100 people have been killed in ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur for more than a month. Army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to restore peace in Manipur. Chief Minister Biren Singh said that he had a telephonic conversation with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga. He said that I told him about the concerns of Meitei people living in Mizoram and he assured me of their safety.

Manipur CM talks to Mizoram CM, CM Zoramthanga assures help on ongoing violence

Curfew, internet services restricted in 11 districts

Meanwhile, the Assam-based Meitei organization on Monday called off its proposed economic blockade on National Highway-306 connecting Assam’s Silchar with Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, possibly following an appeal by Singh. The Manipur government had imposed curfew in 11 districts and restricted internet services to stop rumours.