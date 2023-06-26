CM Excellent School’s entrance exam canceled, principal will be suspended, re-examination will be held on July 2

Medininagar: On May 30, the entrance examination for class six to 11th was held for enrollment in CM Excellent School. Palamu DC A Dode has canceled the entrance exam due to discrepancy in the exam result. It is said that a complaint was received about irregularities in the checking of answer sheets. In this regard, DC Mr. Dode told that there has been information about irregularities in the entrance examination of CM Excellent School. Irregularities have been done by the teachers in checking the answer sheets. Action will be taken against the teachers engaged in this work. He told that a team was formed and the investigation was done. In the investigation, complaints of irregularities have been received in the answer books of the students. After this the exam has been cancelled. The DC has said that an explanation has been sought from the principal of the school in this matter. If satisfactory answer is not received, suspension action will be taken. The DC said that an FIR will also be lodged against the teachers who have made mistakes in the answer sheets. The exam will be taken again on July 2.

Action taken on rigging in copy checking

Let us tell you that many parents had alleged rigging in the examination of the answer sheet. District Education Officer Anil Kumar Chaudhary had ordered to publish the result again on June 15, but when the DC conducted an inquiry into the matter, a discrepancy was found in the answer sheet. After the result was published, Palamu DC put a stop to the nominations. 3817 students had filled the application for the screening test. In which 3344 students appeared in the examination. The same 473 candidates were absent from the examination. Three examination centers were made for conducting the examination. In which District School, KG Girls High School and Girivar Plus Two High School were made examination centers.

1010 candidates appeared in the entrance exam

The enrollment of selected students was to be taken in CM Excellent School District School, Excellent School KG Girls Plus Two High School and Excellent School Kasturba Gandhi Residential School Chainpur. For this, out of 1137 candidates in class six, 1010 candidates appeared in the entrance examination. While 127 candidates were absent from the examination. In class 7 out of 554 candidates, 495 appeared in the examination and 59 candidates were absent from the examination. In class 8, out of 571 candidates, 511 appeared in the examination and 60 candidates were absent. In class 9, out of 895 candidates, 784 candidates appeared in the examination and 111 candidates remained absent from the examination. In class 11th, out of 660 candidates, 544 candidates appeared in the examination, while 116 candidates were absent.

