CM Gram Gaadi Yojana: Those driving vehicles for Deoghar AIIMS will not have to pay road tax, permit for one rupee

Jharkhand News: The government has started the Mukhyamantri Gram Gaadi Yojana with the aim of providing relief to the vehicle owners. Under this scheme, the vehicle owners who drive vehicles will not only be made road tax free, but also the permit fee will have to be paid 99 percent less. Regarding this, District Transport Officer Shailendra Kumar Rajak gave detailed information about this scheme in a meeting with Deoghar District Bus Honors Association vehicle owners. In the meeting, it was unanimously decided to run the vehicle for AIIMS. In the meeting, a demand has been made by the association to improve it on many points.

Government will give a lot of concession to those who drive vehicles for AIIMS

In the meeting, DTO Mr. Rajak told that the government will give a lot of concession to the vehicle owners who drive under this scheme. According to the instructions issued by the government, even now 75 percent of the population of the state is in the villages. All of them have to come to the district headquarters for health, education, employment etc. resources. Due to lack of vehicle, these people face many difficulties in reaching the district headquarters. Under the scheme, road tax will be completely freed for five years to the person driving the vehicle, apart from this, the permit will also be given for one rupee, giving a concession where thousands of rupees had to be paid for the permit.

Vehicle will run for AIIMS

In the meeting, it was unanimously decided to run the vehicle for AIIMS. Bus service will be started till AIIMS via different villages. All concessions will be given to the bus service provider for AIIMS.

Vehicle owners also demanded improvement in the rule

The president of the association, Dineshanand Jha, who was present in the meeting, has demanded the DTO to improve the rules. Said that if the bus will travel through villages in only one district, then it will be difficult to maintain the expenses. If this scheme is approved to go from one district to another through villages, only then the vehicle owners will also be benefitted. Association’s secretary Vinod Jha, Kartikanand Jha, Ganesanand Jha, Sona Jha and other vehicle owners were present in the meeting.

Permanent permit is not available for new buses

In this regard, President of Deoghar District Bus Honors Association, Dineshanand told that due to non-availability of posting of commissioner, permanent permit for new bus is not available. About a dozen applications are pending in the commissioner’s office, while in the light of the decision taken in the meeting, the idea of ​​applying for five-six vehicles under the CM Gram Gaadi Yojana is going on. These buses will reach Giridih via AIIMS via villages.

Route chart was sought from all blocks: DTO

Deoghar’s DTO Shailendra Kumar Rajak said that a route chart has been sought from all the blocks. All of them have to give the chart of the place where the vehicle is not operating and there is a need to operate in that route. Proposals have been received from many blocks. Will make the rest available in two to three days. Positive things happened in the meeting.

