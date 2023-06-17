CM Hemant classed officers on ongoing development schemes in Jharkhand, asked for report on animal insurance

Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a marathon review meeting of 12 departments at Project Bhavan on Friday. In the meeting which lasted for eight hours, the CM expressed his displeasure over the works of many departments. He also became strict about the progress of the departments. He also expressed displeasure to the departmental officers for preparing a roadmap to complete the action plan and not finishing it on time. CM said on animal insurance: We are doing insurance and animals are also dying in the village.

So why are they not getting help? As far as I have come to know, a big scam is going to come out in this. Somewhere the insurance company has made a condition that if death occurs after 15 days, it will not be its responsibility. It is written somewhere that the insurance amount will be given only against the beneficiary contribution. After all so much was happening and everyone’s eyes were closed. All the districts will send the report related to animal insurance within seven days and the Deputy Commissioner will see it.

Addressing the officials after the meeting, the CM said that we had set a target of one lakh acres per year under the ‘Birsa Harit Gram Yojana’. You guys brought it at 25 thousand acres per year. Take this target to 50 thousand acres this year at any cost. Make sure that one nursery is started in each Kisan Pathshala. The CM said that we have been building the Panchayat building for 10 years, but have not been able to complete it yet.

In the next three months, where the building has not been approved, get it approved and arrangements for electricity, solar unit, Pragya Kendra, approach road, computer should be made in all the panchayat buildings. All Panchayat buildings should have one colour. Within the next seven days, the department should finalize it and send it to the districts, show it to me as well. Arrange funds from somewhere and complete this work within three months. CM said that the game of well is very old in Jharkhand. Get the site inspected, only then approve the well. All the one lakh wells should be approved in the next three months.

The Chief Minister gave strict instructions regarding every scheme:

During the review meeting, the CM said that till now the target of a playground in the panchayat has not been fulfilled. The percentage that we are seeing and we are also saying that there is 81% achievement, it is good. But what is the other side? You have not been able to build a playground in the panchayat in your districts in three years. Improve work. Sanction one new playground in every panchayat.

The Deputy Commissioners should provide at least five acres of land at one place in their respective districts. Solar park scheme will be started on this land within the next three months. The Chief Minister instructed to distribute two fruit trees to each ration card holder family. The CM told the officials that the IT department should ensure that Pragya Kendras are opened in all Panchayat Bhavans, PACS, LAMPS and JSLPS within three months.

Start 10 good projects in your respective districts with your own efforts. We should have an action plan to build all Anganwadi buildings in 15 days in the next three years. Look at the way in which you have worked, the mobile numbers of only 6.5 lakh people have been given in the pension scheme.

We cannot believe that so many families do not have mobile or in their neighborhood. rectify this situation. Take certificates from all government schools under Savitri Bai Phule Yojana. The Chief Minister said that ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ should work properly, otherwise this scheme will prove to be a curse for a state like Jharkhand.