CM Hemant expressed concern over the low rate of punishment in criminal cases, gave several instructions including stopping illegal mining

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed concern over the low rate of conviction in various criminal cases registered in Jharkhand. He directed the police officers to improve the quality of research so that the rate of conviction could increase. Mr. Soren said that in districts like Dhanbad, Pakur, Sahibganj, Deoghar, where the conviction rate is very low, police officers should be deputed from the police headquarters as well.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister was holding a high-level meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and SPs of the districts in the presence of senior police officers at the Project Bhavan Auditorium. He directed to stop illegal mining at all costs. At the same time, talked about better policing, curbing extremism. The CM took information related to the number of various cases registered in the state, pending cases and warrants, its research and supervision from the police officials.

He directed to prepare an action plan to reduce the number of pending cases. Apart from this, instructions were given to make Assistant Research Officer along with Research Officer (IO) for investigation of crimes. He said that with this the investigation of the scandals can be expedited.

Prepare a database of anti-social elements:

The Chief Minister said that a database of anti-social elements should also be prepared to maintain law and order in the state. So that, if a situation of tension arises in any part of the state due to any reason, then prompt action can be taken against anti-social elements to control it.

Analyze all the cases in detail:

The Chief Minister asked for a detailed analysis of the cases registered in various criminal cases like murder, dacoity, robbery, extortion, theft, cyber crime, violence against women, cases related to SC ST harassment, kidnapping, POCSO Act, rape and human trafficking. . He said that this would reveal the main reason behind the crime and it would be dealt with in a just manner. It was told that till April 30, 2023, a total of 20446 cases have been registered in the entire state in the last one year.

Government’s priority to stop illegal mining:

The Chief Minister said that the government is very serious about illegal mining. All necessary steps should be taken especially to stop illegal mining and transporting of coal, sand, iron ore and stone. The Chief Minister gave instructions to make the District Task Force more effective in this direction. On this occasion, the Chief Minister was informed about the action being taken by the Mines Secretary to stop illegal mining.

Win the trust of the people:

The Chief Minister said that the stronger the relationship of trust between the police and the public, the easier it would be to maintain law and order. If someone takes the law into his hands, then legal action should be taken against him, because maintaining law and order is a special priority of the government.