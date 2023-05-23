CM Hemant Soren, along with father Shibu Soren and brother Basant Soren, reached the reception of my brother, congratulated the newlyweds

Chandil (Seraikela), Shachindra Kumar Dash/Himanshu Gop: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached Chandil of Seraikela-Kharsawan by road on Tuesday evening. On reaching Chandil’s Dhatkidih village, the Chief Minister was given a guard of honor by the district administration. The Chief Minister had come here to participate in a marriage ceremony organized at Nanihal along with his father Shibu Soren and brother Basant Soren. He congratulated the newlyweds. The local people also welcomed the Chief Minister on this occasion. During this, the local people also handed over a memorandum related to their problems to the Chief Minister.

attended my cousin’s wedding reception

Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached his maternal grandfather in Dhatkidih village of Chandil block on Tuesday evening. Attended the wedding reception party of maternal uncle’s son. His father Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren, brother MLA Basant Soren and other family members congratulated the newly married couple. CM Hemant Soren blessed Dharam Kisku, son of maternal uncle Lakhiram Kisku and the bride, giving best wishes for married life.

Chhau artists submitted memorandum by presenting masks

Chhau artists of Chandil sub-division presented a memorandum to CM Hemant Soren by presenting Chhau mask. It was said in the memorandum that Chhau dance is going on in the entire Kolhan region these days. In which Chhau artists from Jharkhand and West Bengal go to different villages of Jharkhand for Chhau dance. During this, Chhau artists are harassed by the traffic police. This causes them a lot of trouble.

