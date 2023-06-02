cm hemant soren attacked central government said not want to let elected government work smj | Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren attacked the central government, said

CMs of Delhi and Punjab gathered to unite the opposition

It may be known that these days Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seeking support from Chief Ministers of non-BJP states for the purpose of uniting the opposition and opposing the central ordinance brought to control administrative services in the national capital Delhi. Earlier, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Blitz Stalin and sought cooperation. CM Stalin assured all possible cooperation to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Here, during the meeting with CM Hemant Saren, AAP leader and MP Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP from Ranchi Mahua Maji and others were present.