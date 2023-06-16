CM Hemant Soren gave instructions, give pre matric and post matric scholarship amount to students soon

Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Friday reviewed the schemes run by the Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Minorities, Backward Classes and Welfare Department. During this, he gave necessary guidelines to the officers. The CM told the officers that under the Pre Matric and Post Matric Scholarship Scheme, 100 percent of the students should be given the scholarship amount as soon as possible. Help and also monitor the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Scheme. Those applicants who have not got the benefit of CMEGP scheme, add them to this scheme as soon as possible.

Rs 104 crore distributed under Chief Minister Employment Scheme

On behalf of the Welfare Department, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was told that in the last financial year, out of Rs 146 crore, Rs 104 crore has been distributed among the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Employment Scheme.

CM Hemant Soren said – Increase the number of Pragya centers in rural areas, do not have to go round the block

Information has been received about the problem of post matric scholarship

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he has come to know about some problems related to post matric scholarship. Make sure the kids don’t have any problem. Work should also be done to help and monitor the beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Employment Generation Scheme.

Give the benefit of CMEGP scheme as soon as possible

CM Hemant Soren, during the review of the Welfare Department, instructed the officials that wherever the applicants have not received the benefits under the CMEGP scheme, make sure to connect them with the scheme soon, so that more and more people can get its benefits.

