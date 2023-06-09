CM Hemant Soren gave this assurance to the tribal-natives of Jharkhand during his stay in Andaman and Nicobar

Ranchi: During Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s stay in Andaman and Nicobar, a delegation of tribals and natives of Jharkhand living there met him on Friday. He shared his experiences related to employment and other topics in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the Chief Minister. He told the Chief Minister that for several decades, laborers from different areas of Jharkhand have been coming here for wages. Many of them have settled here under the resettlement schemes of the Andaman and Nicobar Administration. Most of these workers are involved in construction work.

Discussion on many issues with CM Hemant Soren

The delegation also discussed issues related to social, economic, political and educational development, transit accommodation for people, increase in air fares etc. in Andaman and Nicobar with Chief Minister Hemant Soren. During this meeting, he informed the Chief Minister about some of his demands. The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for getting 180 migrant workers of Jharkhand stranded in Andaman-Nicobar to return home safely by airlifting them during the lockdown during the Corona period.

The name of a village in Jharkhand was so objectionable that the villagers were ashamed to tell it, now this is the new name

Many ongoing schemes for the welfare of migrant workers

Chief Minister Hemant Soren told the delegation that several welfare schemes are being run by the state government in the interest of migrant workers. In this connection, the Chief Minister Jharkhand Migrant Workers Accident Fund has been created for migrant laborers. The Chief Minister is also running the International Migrant Workers Grant Scheme for the workers/persons who go to work in other countries from here. Safe and Responsible Migration Initiative has also been started by the state government to help the people migrating out of Jharkhand. Under this, arrangements have also been made to enable systematic registration of migrant workers, monitoring and analysis of the database. Awareness is being created through campaigns about practices on safe and responsible migration.

Vande Bharat Express: When will Vande Bharat Express run from Patna to Ranchi for the first time? This is the latest update

Establishment of State Migrant Labor Control Room

The Chief Minister informed that the State Migrant Labor Control Room has been started by the Labor Employment Training and Skill Development Department. Presently this control room is working like a helpline for migrant laborers 24 hours 7 days. The delegation from Ranchi Association, Port Blair, who met Chief Minister Hemant Soren during his stay in Andaman-Nicobar, included President Feyenus Toppo, Vice President Suman Lakra, General Secretary Ed Prakash Minj, Secretary Sebastian Tirkey, Phool Kumar, Joint Secretaries Sunil Minj, Anil Toppo and others were present.