CM Hemant Soren gifted 206 ambulances to Jharkhand, 38 doctors got appointment letters

Hemant Soren gave many gifts to Jharkhand.

Jharkhand got 38 new dentists. CM Hemant Soren handed over the appointment letter.

Health Minister Banna Gupta and other officials were present in the program along with CM Hemant Soren.

After receiving the appointment letter from the hands of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, happiness was visible on the faces of the dentists.

Senior IAS officers were also present in the program organized by the Health Department.

After giving appointment letters to the new dentists, the Chief Minister also addressed them.

CM Hemant Soren inaugurated the ambulance by cutting its ribbon. Along with this, Health Minister Banna Gupta and other officials were also present.

This is how Hemant Soren, who came to attend the programme, greeted the people.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Mamta Vahan App today.