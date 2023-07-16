CM Hemant Soren met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, talked about the appointment of VC-Prov.

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Jharkhand Governor-cum-Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. There is a possibility that the panel given by the search committee regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors in four universities and vice-chancellors in four universities of Jharkhand has also been discussed between the two. According to the rules, the Governor consults the Chief Minister before sealing the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. Although officially it is being called a courtesy call. The notification is expected to be issued by Monday.

In Jharkhand, Sido-Kanhu Murmu University, Kolhan University, Nilamber-Pitamber University and Vinoba Bhave University will appoint vice-chancellors and Ranchi University, Vinoba Bhave University, Nilambar-Pitamber University and Kolhan University will appoint vice-chancellors. The notification is expected to be issued by Monday.

Candidates of these states were included

The panel was handed over to the governor after the search committee headed by Jharkhand High Court judge Justice R Mukhopadhyay completed the interaction with the candidates on July 8 and 9. In this recruitment, candidates from places like Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Jodhpur, Odisha, Delhi, Banaras, Lucknow etc. have participated in the recruitment process.

These candidates were involved in the interaction

Candidates from Jharkhand, Prof. Vijay Singh, Dr. Kunul Kandir, Prof. Vimal Mishra etc. participated in the interaction. Here, in Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University, Jamshedpur, the appointment of Vice-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor is yet to be approved.

