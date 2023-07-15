CM Hemant Soren orders to file PE against 3 accused of irregularities in Koderma teacher appointment

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau against the then District Education Superintendent (Koderma) Purendra Vikram Shahi and Principal Assistant Ajit Kumar and Assistant Dharmendra Kumar of the District Education Superintendent’s office, accused in the case of disturbances and irregularities in the appointment of teachers in Koderma district. ACB) Hazaribagh has approved the proposal to register PE (Preliminary Investigation) for detailed investigation of IR registered on 27th June 2019.

There are serious allegations of irregularities in the appointment of teachers.

In the case of appointment of teachers under Koderma district, then District Superintendent of Education, Koderma, Purendra Vikram Shahi, with the connivance of Block Education Dissemination Officer, Markachho and Principal Assistant Ajit Kumar and Clerk Dharmendra Kumar, District Education Superintendent Office, Chatra (Deputation Additional Collector Office, Chatra) Giving the benefit of horizontal reservation fixed for women on the basis of residential certificate issued for teaching work, selecting four candidates by rigging the marks in the merit list, ignoring the advertisement, on the basis of nursery teacher certificate, primary / middle school In order to select candidates for teacher appointment, selection of candidates for teacher appointment in elementary / middle school on the basis of fake certificates and appearing in the test without departmental permission, some mercury teachers who presented certificate of higher education Also accused of making appointments.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal to register PE

Let us tell you that after verifying the IR registered in the year 2019, ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) sought permission from Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to file a PE for detailed investigation in the case of irregularities in the appointment of teachers in Koderma district. Was. Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the proposal to register PE. Let us tell you that CM Hemant Soren is continuously attacking corruption and ordering action against the accused. In this sequence, permission has been given to register PE against these three accused.

