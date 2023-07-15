CM Hemant Soren remembers student life on BIT Mesra’s 69th foundation day, says government will make single window

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that whenever I come to the campus of BIT Mesra, I feel different. Today I am present here in front of you as the Chief Minister. I have been a student here and today the Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra is addressing me as Chief Minister. This is an experience that I can relate to myself. We have spent such a time in this campus when our country was moving towards a big reform. It is a matter of pride for all the people of the state that in the year 1952, this third technical institute of the country was established in the state of Jharkhand. I think that after the independence of the country, be it industrialists or scientists, be it people who want to touch new heights, everyone has tried to decorate and beautify this state in different ways and with different eyes.

Jharkhand is proud of its institutions

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that BIT Mesra is the third largest technical institute in the country. Similarly, the country’s heavy industry institute HEC, the country’s first fertilizer industry was set up in this state. Asia’s biggest steel industry (Bokaro Steel Plant) was also set up in this state. The country’s first mining institute was opened in this state. Jharkhand state is such a state where there is Netarhat school. A large number of people have come out of this school after becoming IAS and IPS. Only yesterday the country has sent a Chandrayaan and the platform of this Chandrayaan has been made from HEC. In this way this state is proud of its institutions.

BIT Mesra is touching new dimensions

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that BIT Mesra is touching a new dimension today and the reason behind this is the people associated with it and their hard work and honest efforts. The Chief Minister said that about 10 thousand children of BIT are getting education in different units. Thousands of teaching and non-teaching members associated with it are taking the institute to great heights by solving many challenges and problems. Perhaps the holidays are going on in the college, otherwise there is not even a place to sit in this hall. This institute is continuously moving forward.

Government will make single window

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of good fortune that today even as a student, I am here and I can say that today as a guardian, I am present among all of you. I have got the opportunity to fulfill both the responsibilities. Today I say from this platform that whatever problems are there related to BIT Mesra, they will definitely be resolved. For this, the state government will create a single window.

efforts in the field of education

The Chief Minister said that our government is making continuous efforts for the betterment of education in the state. We have established 80 Schools of Excellence across the state. IIM trained teachers are being reinstated here so that we can provide quality education to the children here. The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand is the first state in the country where the government is bearing all the expenses of tribal, dalit and minority students who want to study abroad for higher education.

immense tourism potential

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand said that Jharkhand is a poor and backward state. God has given a storehouse of natural resources in this state. If the maximum revenue for the Railways comes from anywhere, then it is our Jharkhand only. The Chief Minister said that companies like Uranium Corporation are working here. Coal and iron are lying full in the land here. There are also beautiful valleys with mineral wealth where there is ample potential for the development of tourism.

old mountain mentioned

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that just a few days ago I had gone to Budha Pahar area of ​​Garhwa district. There was no way to go to Budha Pahar, dense forest and was seen as the center of Naxalites. Many of our soldiers have also given their martyrdom there. Amidst all this, our government took a resolution that we have to reach the villagers there. Making an action plan on all these, the state government reached Budha Pahad. When I reached there, I found a commandant of CRPF. He said that I come from Uttarakhand and I feel that Jharkhand has more beautiful valleys than Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that if work is done on these beautiful litigants with good intention and thinking, then the litigants here can be established as a better tourist destination.

BIT Mesra is a beautiful institute

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand said that BIT Mesra is a beautiful institute. Many things have changed in this institute with time and many changes will happen in future also. I am very fond of this campus. The Chief Minister said that at present it is necessary to take care of environmental balance. If there is an attempt to touch the new dimension of development by harming the environment in the present time, then a day will also come when the public will have to suffer its dire consequences. Development work will have to be done in harmony with the environment, only then things will be balanced.

Five units of electricity free for planting fruit trees

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that we had a meeting with the NITI Aayog team recently. We asked him that many companies including CCL, BCCL, ECL of the Central Government are doing mining work in the state. When the mining is over, do you have any road map or blue print ready for the development of that area or not? Because mineral wealth cannot be unlimited. I think it is necessary to assess from now itself how dire the situation will be when the sources of mining will end. The Chief Minister said that our government is determined to protect the environment. Our government has decided that people living in cities will be given five units of electricity free of cost if they plant fruit trees on their residential premises. A large number of dignitaries including Dr. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT were present on the occasion.

