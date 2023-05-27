CM Hemant Soren said in the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, maximum 40 percent subsidy is being given in MSME

Ranchi / New Delhi. In Jharkhand, the pace of development has increased significantly in the last three years. Jharkhand has immense possibilities of investment in the field of infrastructure and the government is making continuous efforts in this direction. The Prime Minister is requested to provide proper cooperation to Jharkhand by putting the principles of cooperative federalism on the ground, so that Jharkhand can also register its participation in realizing the vision of a developed India. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said these things. The Chief Minister was speaking at the 8th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that in the last years, important efforts have been made by the state government to provide basic facilities to the last rung of the society. I want to assure all the members present in this meeting that Jharkhand has always been ready to work shoulder to shoulder with the country and will continue to do so. Meaningful efforts are being made by the government to realize the vision of a developed India and to strengthen the basic infrastructure of Jharkhand. Special attention is also being given to simplification of procedures for the promotion of micro, small and medium industries. The efforts of the government will increase the confidence of investors and investors will be encouraged to invest in a state full of natural resources.

The Chief Minister said that in order to strengthen the MSME sector, there is a plan to set up a separate MSME Directorate and to develop the existing District Industry Centers as District MSME Centers. Efforts are being made to meet the needs of more than 2.8 lakh registered MSME industries by establishing coordination in the state and district. Apart from this, a draft of MSME Promotion Policy 2023 and MSME Special Concession Act 2023 has been prepared in the state, which will be implemented soon. The capital subsidy payable on fixed capital in the MSME sector is being increased from 25% to a maximum of 40%. Along with this, the state government is also preparing a strategic investment plan under the RAMP program of MSME. The current applicable procurement policy in the state is also being revised, so that more importance can be given to local MSMEs. For this, a draft of the new Public Procurement Policy has been prepared, which will be implemented soon. With this, industries owned by weaker sections of the society such as women, SC/ST and Divyang entrepreneurs will get more benefits.

The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand’s performance in terms of ease of doing business has always been excellent. Jharkhand has always been in the list of top 10 states in the initial 5 editions of the Business Reform Action Plan. Important initiatives have been taken under the Reduction of compliance burden program, in which special procedures have to be simplified and rationalized. In the last two years i.e. 2021 and 2022, a total of 507 Compliance Burden related to businesses as well as civil services have been reduced. The Chief Minister said that the government is also working in the direction of decriminalization, the aim of which is to make a provision of financial penalty instead of punishment for small violations, so that the atmosphere of fear among businessmen and citizens can end. In this sequence, one section has been reduced by the state’s Labour, Planning, Training and Skill Development Department and the proposal for decriminalization of 8 sections is being considered.

The Chief Minister said that a total of 08 major road corridors (1662.50 km) have also been identified in Jharkhand to bring the national high road density at par with the national average. By developing these state roads into national highways, connectivity from north to south and east to west will be strengthened within the state. NHAI has been requested for construction of high level bridge on river Ganga between Rajmahal and Manikchak (West Bengal) on the lines of high level bridge under construction on river Ganga between Sahebganj and Manihari Ghat (Bihar). We expect cooperation from the central government for this project. The Chief Minister said that the DPR is being prepared by marking the corridors (ii) Holy Tourist Corridor and (iii) Central Corridor. We expect cooperation from the Center in the implementation of these important projects. Urban areas and population are continuously developing in Jharkhand and accordingly efforts are being made to fulfill the basic needs of urban infrastructure and citizens. Under this, city development plan of 10 cities and Comprehensive Mobility Plan of 06 cities have been prepared. GIS Based Master Plan has also been prepared for total 43 cities of the state. Online Building Plan Approval Management System and Layout Plan Approval Management System is currently implemented in 45 bodies, 2 development authorities and Ranchi Smart City Corporation.

The Chief Minister said that the development of women is one of the topmost priorities of the government. Jharkhand has always been in the forefront in ensuring the participation of women in SHGs and village organizations in the state. Jharkhand is counted among the top states in terms of participation of women in Panchayats as well. Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana is being run to ensure women empowerment. Under the Savitribai Phule scheme, cash financial assistance is being provided to the girls of class 08 to 12 for the purpose of education of girls, prevention of child marriage, reducing the tendency of school abandonment etc. Empowerment of adolescent girls is being ensured through skill training under the World Bank supported Tejaswini scheme. Under the Livelihood Mission, a special scheme is being run for gender equality and women empowerment. Till now, Gender Forum (Change Forum) has been established in 4,368 villages to free all the women associated with Sakhi Mandal from violence and to provide benefits of government schemes at the village level. To get rid of witchcraft, Garima project is being run in mission mode in 25 blocks of 7 districts of Jharkhand. Under the Livelihood Mission itself, about 30,000 women have been linked to respectable business by giving interest-free loans under Phulo Jhano Ashirwad Yojana.

The Chief Minister said that as a result of the commitment to ensure universal access to quality and affordable health services to every person under the resolution of Healthy Jharkhand, Happy Jharkhand, there has been considerable improvement in important health indicators and facilities of the state. At present the infant mortality rate is 25 and the maternal mortality rate is 56. Due to continuous efforts made in the field of Kala-azar eradication, the number of endemic blocks has reduced from 16 to 01 in four districts of the state, namely Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahebganj. Not a single block in Dumka, Sahebganj and Godda districts is endemic now. Jharkhand is the first state in the country, where village-wise GIS mapping of leprosy patients has been done by analyzing 260 blocks and 32,210 villages in all 24 districts. Under the Ayushman Bharat Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, more than 33 lakh additional families have been given the benefit of the scheme by providing additional funds from the state fund. In the field of nutrition and health, for the prevention of malnutrition, the government is running the Summer (SAAMAR) campaign. Under this campaign, home survey work is being done to identify malnourished children.

The Chief Minister said that the Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojana has been launched to connect the deprived sections of the state with skill development programmes, through which skill centers will be set up in all the 264 blocks of the state in the coming three years. Apart from this, to ensure the participation of all the poor and deprived sections in the all-round development of the state, a block-level Institute for Rural Skill Acquisition (BIRSA) is being considered under the Mukhyamantri Sarathi Yojana. Provision to give an amount of Rs.1,000/- per month through DBT to economically weak youth who want to acquire skills under non-residential arrangement in skill development training centers, for commuting from home to training center. Has been done. It has also been decided that to maintain the morale of youths who are unable to get employed within three months of successful certification after training, they will be given Rs 1,000 per month for a maximum period of one year and Rs 1,500 per month to girls/divyangs/transsexuals. /- Employment incentive allowance will be paid. The Chief Minister said that under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, about 63,000 rural poor youths in the age group of 15 to 35 years have been provided training and about 48,000 youths have been provided jobs. Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) has established Migrant Help Centers in Bengaluru and Rewari.