CM Hemant Soren said to Niti Aayog, royalty on coal should be increased and green card holders should get ration from FCI

Ranchi: For the strength of the federal structure, it is necessary that there should be an all-round development of the Center and the states. Central and state governments should cooperate with each other, only then can the goals set for development be achieved. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said these things during the meeting with the NITI Aayog team on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that old and pending issues were discussed in this meeting and their solutions were also found. Along with this, many new issues were also kept, on which assurance was received from NITI Aayog to take positive initiative. It is expected that whatever matters have been placed before the NITI Aayog by the state government, they will reach the central government and the policy will be decided in the interest of Jharkhand.

Need to do special work on how backward states move forward

The Chief Minister said that many states have moved ahead in the race of development and some states are still lagging behind. Jharkhand is also included in this. Special work needs to be done for such states to move forward in the path of development and everyone will have to be taken along in this. The Chief Minister said that we are getting resources, but they are being used in such a way that they are not getting the benefit they should be. In such a situation, the center and the state will have to work together for better utilization of the resources, only then we will be able to make a developed country and a developed state and the public will be able to make better use of it. Issues related to the Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Forest Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways, Ministry of Power, Central Tribal Ministry and Ministry of Women and Child Welfare were discussed in the meeting of NITI Aayog with the Chief Minister.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya lashed out at the central government on the pretext of ED and CBI, Babulal Marandi was also targeted

The state government kept these issues

In the matters related to the Ministry of Coal, the Chief Minister specially placed the issue related to compensation for land acquisition by coal companies and the royalty received by the state government on coal. The Chief Minister said that about 80 thousand crore rupees compensation has to be given to various coal companies for land acquisition, but only 2532 crore rupees compensation has been given to the state government and ryots. The Chief Minister said that whatever land the coal companies acquire, they should be compensated, even if the mining work has not started on it. On this a side was presented by the Ministry of Coal. At the same time, with the cooperation of NITI Aayog, it was agreed that the coal companies will soon give a full report of how much land has been acquired and how much compensation has been distributed. The Chief Minister demanded to increase the royalty on coal and said that the state government should get maximum coal royalty. The Chief Minister said that till the coal companies mining in Jharkhand do not give the certificate of complete stoppage of production in any coal mines, then they should not start coal mining at the new place. The Chief Minister also raised the issue of underground fire in coal mines.

NITI Aayog member VK Paul said after meeting with CM Hemant Soren, aspirational block program will start

grains from fci

Regarding food security, the Chief Minister said that the beneficiaries need ration more than the quota fixed by the Centre. That’s why the state government has issued ration cards at its own level, but for the ration card holders of the state government, the government has to buy food grains from the market. Food grains are not provided by the Food Corporation of India. In such a situation, NITI Aayog should place the demand of Jharkhand with the Central Government that food grains should be made available to the State Government from FCI for the ration card holders also.

kept things related to the establishment of medical colleges

The Chief Minister also placed before the NITI Aayog the issues related to the medical college to be established in the state. He said that such places have been identified for medical colleges in the state, where their utility is not that much. If the central government is taking a decision in the direction of establishing a medical college, then the advice of the state government should also be taken in that.

Approval should be given soon on the proposal related to express road

NITI Aayog was informed by the state government that Green Field Express is to be made from Sahibganj to Ranchi in Jharkhand. Its cost is about 9 thousand crore rupees. Apart from this, 8 new corridors will also be built in the state, whose length will be about 16 hundred kilometers. Along with connecting the districts of Jharkhand, it will also be connected to other states. Both these proposals have been sent to the center by the state government. Get approval on this soon. The Chief Minister told NITI Aayog that the state government has started the Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Yojana. Under this, animals are being given to the beneficiaries. It has been seen many times that the economic condition of the cattle herders worsens due to the death of animals. For this reason, the state government has made a plan for insurance of animals. If there is any plan for insurance of cattle by the central government, then initiative should be taken in the direction of giving its benefits to Jharkhand.

Appreciation of the works of the state government

NITI Aayog member Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul said that NITI Aayog acts as a bridge between the Central Government and the State Government. NITI Aayog will take initiative to fulfill whatever cooperation is required from the Center in the direction of how Jharkhand moves fast on the path of development. He said that today’s meeting has been very fruitful and its fruitful results will come. He said that the state government is doing much better work in the fields of education, agriculture, health, animal husbandry, fisheries, milk production and ragi production.

were present

NITI Aayog members Vinod Kumar Paul, Senior Advisor Neeraj Sinha, Advisor Neelam Patel, Dr. Amrit Kaul Paul, Dr. Ashok A, Dr. Thyagaraju, Suman Saurabh, Naman Agarwal and Chief Secretary of State Government Sukhdev Singh, Development Commissioner Arun Kumar were present on the occasion. Singh, Additional Chief Secretary L Khiangte, Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Vandana Dadel, Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Kumar Choubey, Secretary Sunil Kumar, Secretary Amitabh Kaushal, Secretary Abu Bakar Siddiqui, Secretary Prashant Kumar, Secretary K Jha, Secretary Vibhra, Secretary Chandrashekhar and Sanjay Srivastava of Forest Department were present.