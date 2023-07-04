CM Hemant Soren will give 206 new ambulances to Jharkhand tomorrow, will be equipped with these facilities, this app will also be launched

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate new schemes related to health facilities and launch several mobile apps on Wednesday. Along with this, 206 new ambulances will be gifted to the state. The Chief Minister will flag off these ambulances from the Namkum campus of the National Health Mission. These new ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art facilities were procured almost a year ago. Since then till now she was standing in the headquarters of the Health Department.

The demand to start using these new ambulances soon was also raised in the Vidhansabha during the budget session. The new ambulance has Basic Life Support System (BLS) and Advanced Life Support System (ALS), for the first time neonatal ambulances are also being given to the Health Department. Skilled paramedical staff with emergency equipment will be deployed in these ambulances to be included in the fleet of health department of all districts including Ranchi.

Hul Kranti Diwas 2023: CM Hemant Soren inaugurated e-hospital from Bhognadih

Remote areas will get facility:

Free ambulance service is being operated in Jharkhand since 2017 under ‘Dial 108’, under which 287 basic life support systems, while 50 ambulances equipped with advanced life support systems are providing service. Since the inception of the service, 1,48, 383 accident injured people, while 8.46 lakh general patients (including 3.5 lakh obstetricians) have been taken to the hospital across the state.

These apps will be launched:

Mamta Vehicle App, Ayushman App, Chief Minister Serious Illness Scheme App