CM Hemant Soren will hand over appointment letters to these 500 students today, more than 30 thousand people will get employment

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will hand over appointment letters to 500 students of Nursing, ITI Skill College and Kalyan Gurukul. On Wednesday, Mr. Soren will attend a program organized by the Prejha Foundation, which is working as a special purpose vehicle of the Welfare Department Government, at the ITI Kaushal College of Nagda Toli in the capital. On the occasion, Mr. Soren will also inaugurate ‘Seva Cafe’ run by the girl students of ITI Skill College.

The state government has set a target of making girl students successful entrepreneurs through the experience of Seva Cafe. During studies in college, practical knowledge related to entrepreneurship will be imparted to daughters through Seva Cafe. Prejha Foundation 28 Kalyan Gurukuls, eight Nursing Skill Colleges and one ITI in 24 districts of the state. Kaushal is running the college. So far, employment of more than 30 thousand young men and women has been claimed through the project.