CM Hemant Soren will hold a meeting with the Rural Employment Guarantee Council on July 6, these agenda will be discussed

On July 6, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the meeting of the Jharkhand State Rural Employment Guarantee Council will be held at Project Bhavan auditorium from 1 pm. The meeting will be attended by State Rural Development Minister, Water Resources Minister, Agriculture Minister, Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, along with Secretaries of several departments and commissioners of all divisions. This meeting had not happened for a long time. Last time also the date of the meeting was kept, but it had to be postponed.

Several agendas will be considered:

Several agendas have been prepared for the meeting. Under this, the decision taken in the previous meeting and its compliance will be reviewed. There will be a review and discussion on the achievements of MNREGA schemes. The Chief Minister will also review the formation of the Social Audit Unit as an independent unit and the status of financial irregularities and action taken in the social audit.

There will be talks on the approval of the annual audit report of the social audit and its presentation in the upcoming assembly session. The status of financial irregularities and action will be seen in the audit. The appointment of Lokpal and its activities will also be discussed. Under MNREGA, the status of inspection of Area Officer App will also be seen.