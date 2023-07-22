CM Hemant Soren wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu regarding Manipur matter

Jharkhand News. The incident with two women during Manipur violence is putting the country to shame. After this heinous crime, the whole country is angry against both Manipur and the Central Government. In Jharkhand too, continuous protests are being held regarding this incident. Now the Chief Minister of the state Hemant Soren has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu regarding the Manipur issue. Expressing deep sorrow over the violence in Manipur, he said that these are the darkest times and as fellow citizens, we are all distressed and concerned by this complete loss of human dignity. India stands with Manipur, Manipur should be cured and we as a nation should help.

Silence in the face of cruelty is also a terrible crime. It is therefore with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I am compelled to write this letter to you at the ongoing violence in Manipur. As the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and as a responsible citizen of the country, I am deeply distressed and concerned about the Manipur incident, in which hundreds of innocent lives have been lost so far, so many properties have been damaged, women have been treated in an unspeakable manner and there is a serious sense of insecurity among several ethnic groups living in the affected area.

CM Hemant Soren’s letter to Draupadi Murmu

The CM wrote that two days ago, a video of Manipur went viral on social media, in which such vandalism with women has been seen, which cannot even be mentioned. This video got us all upset. Condemning the incident, CM Hemant Soren has appealed to President Draupadi Murmu to find a way forward and take steps to ensure justice and peace and harmony of Manipur.