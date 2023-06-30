CM Hemant Soren’s gift of Gen Next e-hospital system on Hool Day, will be able to consult specialist doctor

Ranchi: A healthy and strong society and state can be formed only by better system of education and health. With this commitment, the state government is putting its action plans on the ground. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said these things while addressing the function organized at Bhognadih (Barhet, Sahibganj), the holy land of Amar Shaheed Sido-Kanhu on Friday, on the occasion of Hul Day. Inaugurating the Gen Next e-hospital system online at Sahibganj Sadar Hospital, he said that now the residents of the state would be able to take online medical consultation from specialist doctors. With this initiative of the government, people living in rural and remote areas will get better health facilities.

Jharkhand is the land of heroes and martyrs

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that Jharkhand has always been the land of heroes and martyrs. Our forefathers and forefathers fought a long struggle against exploitation and oppression on the one hand. There was an uproar against the British rule. Thousands of heroes like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav ​​Phulo-Jhano, Tilka Manjhi, Nilambar-Pitamber sacrificed their everything in the war against the British. We are proud of our brave martyrs. Make the coming generation aware of their heroic stories. The Chief Minister said that schemes are being run in the state keeping in mind the needs of every class and every section. It is necessary that you move forward, the government will provide you work through various schemes. It is our resolve that every person should become self-reliant and capable.

Informed about the welfare schemes of the government

The Chief Minister said that this is your government. Along with protecting your honour, the government is fully determined to ensure that you get your rights and entitlements. The Chief Minister said that the government is running many schemes like Universal Pension Scheme, Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, Chief Minister Self-Employment Generation Scheme, Chief Minister Livestock Scheme, Phulo-Jhano Ashirwad Yojana, Agricultural Loan Waiver Scheme, Nilambar-Pitamber Jal Samridhi Yojana. Join these schemes and empower yourself.

Children should focus on studies, the government will bear the expenses

The Chief Minister said that the government has taken several steps in the direction of providing quality education in government schools. The government has started the School of Excellence. Here on the lines of private schools poor children are being given free education through English medium. Whereas all the necessary resources have been made available in other government schools. Not only this, from preparing for competitive exams to studying medical engineering and other courses, the government will also bear the entire expenses of higher education abroad. Children just focus on their studies.

Chief Minister gave these gifts

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated a total of 616 schemes worth Rs 16434.841 lakh. In this, 99 schemes worth Rs 1571.277 lakh were inaugurated and foundation stones of 517 schemes worth Rs 14863.564 lakh were laid. These include inauguration of Gen Next E-Hospital System at Sadar Hospital, Sahibganj, Phulo Jhano Memorial Park at Bhognadih and newly constructed building of Ranga police station. On this occasion, he distributed assets worth Rs 12 crore 80 lakh 27 thousand 900 among the beneficiaries. Apart from this, the Chief Minister handed over the appointment letters to the doctors and the newly appointed. On this occasion, MP Vijay Hansda, former minister Hemlal Murmu and Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Sahibganj district and other officials were present.