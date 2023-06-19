CM Hemant Soren’s gift to Chatra, inauguration of schemes worth 14 crores, foundation stone of schemes worth 364 crores

CM Hemant Soren in Chatra: Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached Chatra on Monday on a one-day tour. He participated in the program organized in the police line. Please tell that in this program, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate 42 schemes worth 14 crores. Along with this, he will lay the foundation stone of 177 schemes worth 364 crores. During this, CM Hemant Soren will also hand over appointment letters to 11 people. During this program, many guests including Labor Minister Satyanand Bhokta, MLA Amba Prasad, CM’s Secretary Vinay Choubey are present.

‘Development of rural areas is our aim’

During this, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that every section of the state will have to stand on its own feet. For this we are working. The development of rural area is our aim. We think how to improve the rural economy, how to increase the income there, how to strengthen the villages of Jharkhand, the farmers there. Along with this, it is our endeavor that every section of Jharkhand should be educated, we envision and try for such a Jharkhand.

‘Chatra emerging as a shining district’

At the same time, he said that this Chatra district, which was immersed in darkness, is gradually emerging as a shining district. Today the foundation stone and inauguration of schemes worth hundreds of crores are taking place. A long road will go from your district to another district, for this we are working. Along with this, the Chief Minister said that we will continue to give you your rights. Many cases of land acquisition are under consideration, we will take a decision on that while taking decisions in the public interest.