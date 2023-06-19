CM Naveen Patnaik, proud of the Indian team’s Intercontinental Cup victory, announced a reward of Rs 1 crore

Indian The men’s football team once againIntercontinental Cuphas taken the title of India defeated Lebanon 2-0 in the final match played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday (June 18). Captain Sunil Chhetri and Lallianjuala Chhangte scored goals in this match for India. At the same time, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has become proud of this victory of Team India. After India’s victory, he has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to Team India.

Naveen Patnaik gave Rs 1 crore as reward to Team India

After the spectacular performance of the Indian football team and the victory in the Intercontinental Cup, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik looked very happy. After this victory of the team, he has announced to give a reward of Rs 1 crore to Team India. CM Patnaik said that while congratulating the winners, the CM said that it is a matter of great pride for Odisha to host this prestigious Intercontinental Cup. The CM said that the state government intends to organize many more football events in Odisha and support the development of the game in Odisha and India.

India won the title after 5 years

India won the Intercontinental Cup title for the second time. Last time he won this tournament in 2018. At the same time, in the second edition in 2019, the team of North Korea became the champion. Then India was at the last fourth position. After 2019, this tournament could not be held due to the Corona epidemic. This is the third edition of the Intercontinental Cup and India has become the champion for the second time. The last time India won this tournament was in 2018. After this victory of Team India, the Indian team has gained tremendously.

