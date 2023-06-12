cm nitish kumar changed name of department of science and technology department mdn | Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar changed the name of this department, said

The appointment letter distribution program of the newly appointed Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering), Lecturer (Civil Engineering) and Lecturer (Economics) of the Department of Science and Technology was organized on Monday evening in Patna, the capital of Bihar. CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav along with other ministers and leaders were present on this occasion. While addressing the program, the Chief Minister made a big announcement. He said that the name of the Department of Science and Technology will be changed. Now people will know this department by the name of Science, Technology and Technical Education Department. He announced that it would soon be passed in the Bihar cabinet meeting.