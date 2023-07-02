CM Nitish Kumar met JDU MPs at CM residence, know what happened in the conversation…

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met JDU MPs separately on Sunday and directed them to intensify public relations in their respective constituencies in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and work for strengthening the organization. During the meeting at 1 Anne Marg, the Chief Minister inquired from the MPs about the development work being done in their area. Also discussed the status of government schemes. It is believed that even on the current political situation, the Chief Minister interacted with the MPs and took their feedback.

Instructions to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections

According to the information received, Nitish Kumar has asked the MPs to start preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The CM instructed the MPs to inform the public about the development works and schemes done by the government. He said that the BJP is trying to mislead the public, all the MPs should assure the people through their workers and supporters about the confusion being spread by the BJP. The CM also discussed many other issues with the MPs. The MPs also assured Nitish Kumar on their behalf that they are fully prepared for the elections.

The Chief Minister will hold detailed talks with the MPs for the next two days.

According to information received from the sources, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Hegde, JDU MP from Katihar Lok Sabha Dulal Chand Goswami, JDU MP from Valmiki Nagar Sunil Kumar, JDU MP from Jehanabad Chandeshwar Chandravanshi were mainly included in the meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Earlier, the Chief Minister had met the MLAs and MLCs of the party and taken their feedback. At present, JDU has 16 members in the Lok Sabha and five members in the Rajya Sabha. The Chief Minister will hold detailed talks with all of them for the next two days. On the other hand, on Saturday too, Nitish Kumar had also met the party’s preferred leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh and Jhanjharpur MP Rampreet Mandal.

Our workers are ready for elections, said JDU MP Dulalchand after meeting Nitish Kumar )loksabha election