CM Nitish Kumar met Mamta Banerjee, reached Male office to meet Dipankar

Opposition Parties Meeting: On the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaders of 18 parties will brainstorm in Patna on Friday on the main issue of fielding a common candidate against the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. Opposition parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya are expected to attend the meeting being held at the Chief Minister’s residence on the invitation of Nitish Kumar. Many leaders have reached Patna.

Nitish reached circuit house to meet Mamta

As soon as she reached Patna, Mamta Banerjee went to meet Lalu Yadav. After this meeting, she reached the circuit house where CM Nitish Kumar himself came to meet her. There was a conversation between the two leaders for about fifteen minutes. During this, both asked about each other’s condition. Nitish Kumar also told Mamta the reason for not going to Tamil Nadu. He said that he could not go to Tamil Nadu due to sudden health deterioration. After this Nitish Kumar returned.

Nitish reached CPI Male office to meet Dipankar Bhattacharya

The Chief Minister met Dipankar Bhattacharya late in the evening at the state office of CPIML located at Kadamkuan. Where the CM invited him to attend Friday’s meeting. At the same time, Dipankar Bhattacharya was welcomed at Patna airport by Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Male State Secretary Kunal, MLA Mehboob Alam.

Meeting of opposition parties expected to be constructive: Mamata Banerjee

Before leaving for Patna, Mamta Banerjee in Kolkata expressed hope that the opposition meeting in Patna on Friday would be constructive. He said that the BJP has to be defeated in the next Lok Sabha elections to save the country from destruction. On the situation in Manipur, Mamata Banerjee said that it is because of the BJP’s policies that the northeastern state is on the boil and calling an all-party meeting on June 24 is a belated decision. He hoped that this meeting of the opposition would be good and collective decisions would be taken.

Rahul and Kharge will talk to 15000 Congress workers in Patna, preparations completed to welcome them in Sadakat Ashram

Will attend the meeting

In the meeting of opposition parties, besides Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Prasad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, JDU National President Lalan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI’s D Raja and J&K’s former CM Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Farooq Abdullah will attend.

