CM Nitish Kumar will give pension to journalists of Bihar, know how to apply for the scheme

Journalists of Bihar are being given pension by the state government. Bihar Journalist Samman Pension Scheme was started three years back by CM Nitish Kumar. Under the scheme, the journalist will get a pension of six thousand rupees per month. For this, applications have been sought from journalists this year also. Information and Public Relations Department’s website to interested journalists to apply You have to go to apply. The application form for this can also be downloaded from here.

Required qualification to apply

Journalists applying under the Bihar Patrakar Samman Pension Yojana will first have to visit the website of Bihar IPRD to get information about the provisions, conditions and eligibility. Along with this, the application form can also be downloaded from the website. The applicant has to submit the completely filled application form to the District Public Relations Office of his district by 4 pm on August 7.

What is the eligibility of the applicant

To take advantage of this scheme of Bihar government, the first condition is that the journalist should have at least 20 years of work experience in the field of journalism. Along with this, he does not draw pension from any other place. It is also necessary for the beneficiary to have a certificate of journalism. The age of the journalist should be 60 years or more. Another advantage of this scheme is that after the death of the journalist, his family will also get its benefit. This initiative of the state government is going to be of great help to many journalists.

how to apply

To take advantage of the Patrakar Samman Pension Scheme, first of all go to the website of Bihar IPRD. Download the scheme form from there. Fill the form clearly and completely. Then finally get the editor/manager/administrator to sign the letter of recommendation and get it sealed. Along with the form, attach the certificate of work and other required documents. After this, submit the form by going to the office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer of your district.

