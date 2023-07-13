cm nitish kumar will have to give account high alert after death of bjp leader after lathicharge asj | Death after lathicharge during assembly march, high alert, said BJP leader

Earlier, during the assembly march, BJP leaders sat on a dharna in the middle of the road against the police lathicharge on BJP leaders and workers. The BJP says that the government is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition. People who are protesting democratically are being lathicharged. BJP is not going to sit quietly, Nitish Kumar will have to answer for this. Samrat Chowdhary has said that BJP is fighting its battle in a democratic way, but Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is killing democracy. BJP workers, MP and MLA were crushed with sticks. Nitish Kumar will have to answer this, BJP is not going to sit silent. Whether the government releases tear gas shells or lathi charge, BJP’s movement will continue. Chowdhary said that many BJP workers, who were protesting peacefully, had their hands and legs broken, their heads were beheaded. Nitish Kumar’s police did not even spare women, the Chief Minister will have to answer for this.