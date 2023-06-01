CM Udyami Yojana: Amount will be recovered from entrepreneurs who do not use loans and grants

In the context of CM Udyami Yojana, the Industries Department of Bihar said that the beneficiaries have not properly utilized the amount provided under CM Udyami Yojana, start recovering the amount by giving them a warning letter. File an FIR if necessary. It was said in the meeting that food processing units need to be identified and linked to PMFME under CM Udyami Yojana. It has to be added by June 15.

Instructions to submit reports to General Managers

The department asked the General Managers to submit the report after examining the units of five percent of the beneficiaries who received the third instalment. Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Department Sandeep Poundrik has given these guidelines during the review of the departmental plan in the recent meeting.

Sheikhpura’s top ranking in May

In the review meeting, the ranking of May was issued in the context of the implementation of industrial schemes of all the districts of the state. In the district-wise industrial ranking for May, Sheikhpura stood first with 39 points, Kaimur, Araria and Buxar jointly second with 35 points and Khagaria district third with 34 points. This type of ranking has been started from this year.

Madhepura stood last

In the district-wise ranking declared, Madhepura stood at the last position with 10 points. Arwal, Supaul, Jehanabad and Muzaffarpur have been the lowest five districts. All these districts have been warned by Sandeep Poundrik, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, to improve their performance. The General Managers of Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Saran, Shivhar, Jehanabad, Kaimur and Khagaria industries remained absent in the recently held review meeting. For this, the Additional Chief Secretary of Industries Department expressed displeasure.

The cost of fuel will be given to the office bearers

Instructions were given in the meeting that the cost of fuel will be given to the office bearers of industrial expansion. For this, consent will be taken from the Finance Department. The Additional Chief Secretary has instructed all the General Managers that the targets set in 2023-24 should be approved by June 15 and payment should be ensured by July 15. Make sure to pay the financial help in this by July.

