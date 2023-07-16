CM will inaugurate Jhulelal temple in Gorakhpur today, Gorakshpeeth’s relationship with Sindhi society has become stronger

Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in Gorakhpur on his two-day tour. Today is the second day of his tour. On Sunday, on the second day of his tour, at around 4:30 pm, the Lord Shri Jhulelal Temple will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. For which the people of Jhulelal committee have almost completed the preparation. The consecration of the idol in Lord Jhulelal temple has started on Saturday and morning and evening worship is done.

CM Yogi will inaugurate the temple

Jhulelal temple is situated just 100 to 150 meters away from Gorakhnath temple. When the Gorakhnath-Sonauli road was four-lane, some part of the temple came in it. After which, on the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, land will be made available for the new temple near the forelane in front of the old temple. In about 3 years, the new temple of Lord Shri Jhulelal has been completed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate it on Sunday.

Sindhi community came to Gorakhpur as refugees seven decades ago

The people of Sindhi community, who came to Gorakhpur as refugees seven decades ago, have a deep intimate relationship with Gorakshpeeth. Goraksha Peethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will further strengthen this relationship by inaugurating the newly constructed Shri Jhulelal temple. The Sindhi society of Gorakhpur considers Gorakshpeeth as a protector. The then Goraksh Peethadhishwar Brahmalin Mahant Digvijay Nath played an important role in settling the people of this community who came to Gorakhpur after displacement and in eradicating the sting of refugee from their forehead.

Inauguration of Shri Jhulelal Ji’s new temple

After him Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath and at present Peethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath stand with the Sindhi community with full readiness. The new temple of Shri Jhulelal ji is to be inaugurated on Sunday and it is special because on this day the 40-day Chaliha festival (which will be celebrated from July 16 to August 25) is also starting for the Sindhi community. With the inauguration of Shri Jhulelal ji’s temple, this year’s Chaliha festival will be unforgettable for the Sindhi community of Gorakhpur.

Mantra given to run awareness program

On Saturday evening, the Chief Minister had unveiled the equestrian statue of Maharana Pratap at Kshatriya Bhavan Pratap auditorium located on Taramandal Road. After which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a target of making Gorakhpur an excellent bank in the ‘Cleanliness Survey 2023’ by meeting with councilors and officials in the auditorium of Annexe Bhavan on Saturday. For this, he gave the mantra to run a huge program of awareness at the ward level. All public representatives have also been called upon to ensure their participation.

Preparation of survey of cleanliness survey

During this, the Chief Minister said that preparations for the survey of cleanliness should be done from now itself. To make people aware, an awareness rally should be organized in all the 80 wards of the metropolis. In which councillors, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives should be included. The Chief Minister told the Municipal Commissioner that a district-level awareness rally should also be organized under the leadership of the Minister in-charge. Along with this, people should be made aware by putting up ward-wise hoardings, banners etc.

Instructions regarding the situation of water logging in the city

Instructing the Municipal Commissioner, the Chief Minister said that a complete action plan should be prepared to control stray animals and keep the city completely clean. The Chief Minister said that mayors, MPs, MLAs, municipal commissioners and local councilors should inspect the regulators of their areas. He asked the MLA and the District Magistrate to inspect the Tarkulani regulator and ensure that. Under no circumstances should there be a situation of water-logging in the city.

Report- Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

