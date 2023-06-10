CM Yogi Adityanath gave appointment letters to 1,442 staff nurses, said – target of providing one lakh jobs every year

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave appointments to 1,442 staff nurses at the Shruti Auditorium of SGPGI. He said on this occasion that in 6 years we have completed the process of more than 6 lakh appointments. We have decided that every year the possibilities of one lakh government appointments and 12 to 15 lakh appointments in the private sector will be made available to the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

Good medical system is also necessary for good health

CM Yogi said that while good education is necessary for any civilized society, good medical system is equally important for good health. The role of paramedics or other nursing staff is no less than the contribution of doctors in providing health. Under the guidance of doctors, the nursing staff under their leadership can play a major role in achieving the goal of wellness through their behavior and service with the patient.

The war of supremacy among violent animals in Dudhwa National Park, IVRI revealed about the death of the dead tiger

good medical college

The Chief Minister said that it is a very important day for me. On Friday also, we had given appointment letters to more than 7 thousand ANMs in the state. When we came in 2017, there were a total of 12 medical colleges. Between 2017 and 2022, we have reached 63 districts where medical colleges have been built or are going to be built. The state is going to make the dream of One District One Medical College a reality.

Mission Niramaya is being implemented across the country

Along with the medical college, a nursing college is also being built in every district. Quality control has been added to it. The Government of India has asked to implement the programs that we have implemented in the country. The program which was implemented by Uttar Pradesh in October 2022 under Mission Niramaya, today the exercise to start it in the whole country has started. This shows that we are on the right track.

Gave more than six lakh jobs in six years

CM Yogi said that this appointment letter distribution program is also linked with the Prime Minister’s mission employment. When we came in 2017, the unemployment rate of Uttar Pradesh was around 19. Today it is between 3 and 4. In the last 6 years, we have made more than 1.64 lakh appointments in the Police Department. 1.26 lakh teachers were recruited in the Basic Education Council. More than 40 thousand recruitments were done in secondary education. No one can point fingers at these appointments.

Paramedics’ field very sacred

CM also taught the nursing staff about better behavior and service. He said that the field of paramedics is very sacred. It is a medium of service. Here the behavior of the nursing staff is very important. Half of the patient’s treatment will be done by your behavior. Medical treatment is an additional burden for a normal middle class family. By giving benefits of various schemes of the government, we try to lighten its burden.

treat the patient like a psychologist

But you can reduce the stress of illness by your behavior. When you understand the suffering of the patient and assure him that you will get well, don’t worry, then more than half of the disease will get cured automatically. Illness is physical as well as mental. You have to deal with the patient like a psychologist.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was also present

In the programme, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Advisor to CM Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Principal Secretary Medical Education Alok Kumar, Director SGPGI Prof. Radhakrishna Dhiman, Director of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Prof. Sonia Nityananda was present.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83W7kYbJU94)