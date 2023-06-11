CM Yogi Adityanath hosted dinner for development ministers-representatives of G20 member countries at Taj Hotel

Varanasi : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hosted a dinner for development ministers and representatives of G20 member countries at Taj Hotel in Varanasi on Sunday evening. Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar enjoyed breakfast at the residence of Dalit booth president Sujatha in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Jaishankar had reached Varanasi on Saturday to chair the three-day G20 Development Ministers’ meeting to be held on June 11-13.

Preparations for the reception were being done since yesterday.

Sujata expressed immense happiness on the minister coming to her house. Talking to a media agency, the Dalit booth president said, ‘We are preparing to welcome him since tomorrow. My whole family is engaged in cleaning the house. I am glad that someone as powerful as him is coming to our home.”

#WATCH , Varanasi, UP: EAM S Jaishankar having breakfast at Dalit booth President Sujata’s residence pic.twitter.com/yk1v63i2uf

The meeting will run from June 11 to June 13

G20 delegates reached Varanasi on 11 June. He was accorded a grand welcome at the Varanasi airport, where musical instruments were played to welcome the delegates. USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman also arrived at the airport. Under the G20 chairmanship of India, the meeting of G20 development ministers is going to be held in Varanasi from June 11 to June 13. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is presiding over the meeting.