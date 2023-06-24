cm yogi adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth 208 crores helicopter facility start soon in mathura rdy | CM Yogi inaugurated projects worth crores, said

Talking to the people, Chief Minister Yogi said that someone used to think that Kashi Vishwanath Dham would be ready in Kashi. But today the construction work of Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on. New India has seen what it means to have respect for heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. It also realizes the vision of India and Shrestha Bharat. This is pilgrimage and abode, which is our identity. This is our history, this is our pride and this is also our heritage. This has given us identity. This is our identity. Referring to Lord Krishna, CM Yogi said that Lord Krishna had personally appeared on this earth 5000 years ago. The message he gave at that time for human welfare. The guidance that was given for the establishment of religion, for the establishment of justice and truth. It is true even today and is eternal.