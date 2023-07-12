CM Yogi Adityanath’s big decision, UP will be the first state to have 18 safe cities, picture will change in three months

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in the next three months, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in the country to have 18 safe cities. In the first phase, all 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar will become safe cities. In the second phase, municipalities of 57 district headquarters and in the third phase, 143 municipalities will be linked to the Safe City project.

Regarding the Safe City project, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that it should be publicized by putting a board of ‘Safe City’ at the entrance of all such cities. The Chief Secretary should review the project every 15 days.

In Uttar Pradesh, through this project, under the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, modern control rooms, pink police booths, Asha Jyoti Kendras, CCTV cameras, help desks for counselors in women’s police stations, panic buttons in buses and other security measures were implemented. Is. CM Yogi Adityanath has now said to expand it further.

Opportunity for investors to buy industrial plots in UP, Yogi government is doing ‘e-auction’ in these cities

Till now the Safe City project was focused on women. But, now through this scheme, a safe and strong environment will be created for children, elders and disabled. The Chief Minister said that NCC and NSS volunteers should be assigned the responsibility of Safe City Volunteers. They should be kept in touch with the nearest pink booth.

CM Yogi Adityanath has made signages for the differently-abled in police stations and information should also be written in Braille script. He instructed the Social Welfare Department and the Urban Development Department to work together for the systematic rehabilitation of the insane and beggary. Along with this, police verification of the drivers of public transport vehicles should be done. Routes should be fixed for e-rickshaws in all cities.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that to realize the concept of Safe City, verification of drivers of public transport vehicles is necessary. In this case, the drivers of taxi, e-rickshaw, auto, tempo etc. should be duly police verified.

The Chief Minister said that city development and transport together should decide the route for e-rickshaws in all the cities. It should be ensured that the ride should not be boarded more than the prescribed limit. The nearest police station must have complete information about the tenants living in the cities.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Kq8bmSXXqY)