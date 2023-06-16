CM Yogi gave a big gift to Sonbhadra, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth 414 crores

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi) inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth 414 crores in Sonbhadra on Friday. After this, the CM also addressed the public meeting. CM Yogi addressed the public meeting of Robertsganj. CM Yogi said that 6 years ago, pure drinking water was a dream for the people, today water is reaching every house through the tap scheme.

Now soon RO water will reach your home through pipes. Housing for the poor was a dream, which has been fulfilled. Every poor is getting housing, toilet and cooking gas. Along with this, the benefit of Ayushman card scheme is also available. He further said that a long distance was covered under Modi’s leadership in 9 years, now India’s respect has increased on the global stage. Today there is a better security cover in the state.

Every poor is being linked with the schemes of the government. Today the grand Ram temple of Ramlala is being built. Those doing caste-religion politics exploited, now there is no discrimination against anyone. First poor women, youth and farmers were exploited, for us 25 crore people are family… update released