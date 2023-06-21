CM Yogi gave a gift of three and a half thousand crores to Ballia, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 144 development projects

CM Yogi and BJP leaders reached the stage

Baliya. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter landed on the helipad at 3.55 pm, an hour late in its scheduled program, in Sitab Diyara, the home area of ​​Lok Nayak Jayprakash Narayan, the leader of the entire revolution.

From here, the CM directly reached Prabhavati Devi Community Health Center to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 144 development projects worth 3638.25 crores.

The foundation stone-laying projects include three surface water-based projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 50-50-bed field hospitals at Agour, Sukhpura, Narhi and Jayaprakash Nagar, Revati, Dokti.

Construction of discussion rooms and barracks in Bairia, Haldi, Sahatwar, Bhimpura, Fafna, Nagra, Sukhpura, Sikandarpur, Khejuri, Pakdi, Bansdiharod, Narhi, Basdih police stations, construction of hostels and barracks in Kotwali and police line is included.

Pump House and RCC Water Channel in District Jail, Government ITI Nawanagar and Boundarywall in Ibrahimabad, construction in GGIC, CC road and drain in Dram Kharuav and Siswar, construction of 97 earthquake resistant schools. Apart from this, a hostel will be made in Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya Chilkahar.

Inaugurated drinking water projects at Regional Panchayati Raj Training Institute Husenabad, GIC Sikandarpur, 26-bed Covid wards at various health centers, Gram Panchayat Sanwarupur, Rampur, Shrapatipur, Saraya Gulab Rai, Mudadih, Jagdeva, Marchi Khurd, Nasirpur and Parvatpur.