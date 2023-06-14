CM Yogi honored meritorious students, children were excited after getting tablet

Lucknow News: CM Yogi Adityanath honored the meritorious students, said- face the challenges, shortcut is the way to downfall. CM Yogi Adityanath honored 141 meritorious students who hoisted the flag in High School and Intermediate 2022-23. He said that since 2017, there has been a lot of improvement in the condition of education in UP. CM Yogi Adityanath appeared in front of meritorious children as a guide. He respected the meritorious students who hoisted the flag in high school and intermediate examinations and learned that if you want to become a role model, then you have to adopt a challenging path, not a shortcut in life. Challenges make a person stronger, the path of shortcuts leads to downfall. Top-3 students of Intermediate district were honored by the Department of Secondary Education by giving 1-1 lakh and all other 17 students with medal and citation with an amount of 21-21 thousand rupees.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9xSPMKic3So)