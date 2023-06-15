CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 projects worth 20 thousand crores in Ayodhya, Samada lake also ready

Lucknow. Reiterating his commitment to the development of Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that in 6 months the roads of Ayodhya will look like the Rajpath of Delhi. Development works worth 32 thousand crores are being done in the district. Bharat coupe will be developed. A light and sound show will be shown at Surajkund. CM Yogi Adityanath, who reached Ayodhya on Wednesday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 projects in Lord Ram’s city on Thursday, the second day of the tour, and gave a gift of 20 thousand crores. Among the projects inaugurated by the CM, there is the Darshan Nagar-Bharatkund road built at a cost of Rs 54.37 crore, apart from the Samda lake built at a cost of Rs 54.33 crore. Public facilities have been developed at Guptarghat with 111.24 crores. The beautification project of 7 kunds including Ganeshkund is included at a cost of 1.25 crores.

laid the foundation stone of these plans

Apart from the widening and beautification of 10.32 km Panchkosi Parikrama Path at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore, he laid the foundation stone of 14 Kosi Parikrama Path of 23 km and construction of road from NH-27 to old bridge, medical college emergency medical work. Chief Minister held a meeting in Nandigram. After addressing also distributed the certificates of PM Swanidhi Yojana to the beneficiaries. Toolkit was distributed to women regarding employment under one block one product. Didi gave the key of the small shop. Discussing BJP’s victory in the Municipal Corporation elections, his tour and local plans, the Chief Minister assured the people that the government will not let the pace of development slow down.

Light and sound show will be shown at Surajkund

CM said that Bharat is an example of what is the responsibility of a ruler towards the public. I have come to visit Bharat’s place of worship. When I saw Suraj Kund at 11 o’clock in the night, I realized that Ayodhya will remain and will be built. MPs and MLAs will do the work of showing light and sound show at Surajkund. Bharat Koop will be developed on the lines of Surajkund. Will develop the entire Ayodhya. Keeping the land safe, work will be done to take it towards Treta Yug.

Ayodhya will become the center of attraction across the country

Attacking the previous governments, he said that earlier there was no train and road to Ayodhya. Now Ayodhya can be reached from Gorakhpur, Lucknow in 1 hour. Now a new Ayodhya is going to be built. Ayodhya will become the center of attraction across the country on the day of Yoga Festival on June 21. Appealed to the residents of Ayodhya that lamps should be lit in every house of Ayodhya on this day. Preparations have to start from now.