CM Yogi indicated to ban the sale of meat and liquor in Ayodhya

UP Alcohol Ban: UP CM Yogi Adityanath has indicated to ban the sale of meat and liquor in Ayodhya, the city of Shri Ram. CM Yogi, who arrived on a tour of Dharmanagari on Wednesday, has spoken of a ban on selling liquor and meat near religious places even in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Ramlala. CM Yogi said – Ayodhya is a religious city. In such a situation, respecting public sentiments, the use of meat and alcohol should be prohibited here. Let us inform that Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya and Yogi Adityanath is making every effort to make this city the religious capital of India. In such a situation, it is possible to ban the sale and purchase of meat and liquor in Ayodhya as well.

