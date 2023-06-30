CM Yogi on Prayagraj tour, today he will hand over the keys of the houses built on the land freed from mafia Atiq to the poor

Prayagraj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath is on Friday i.e. today on Prayagraj tour. CM Yogi will today hand over the keys of the houses built on the land freed from the possession of Mafia Atiq Ahmed to the poor. About 1731 square meters of land in Lukarganj was under the possession of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. After the complaint, the government freed this land from the mafia’s possession. After this, CM Yogi decided to build a house for the poor on this land. In the year 2021, the Chief Minister himself had laid the foundation stone of the house of the poor. Now two blocks of four floors each are ready on this land. In which 76 flats have been built. For this, a lottery has been drawn on June 9. CM Yogi will hand over the keys of these flats to the poor today.