CM Yogi said, Dr. Mukherjee is still remembered for saving Kashmir and integrity of India

Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was a great educationist. He was appointed Vice-Chancellor of Kolkata University at the age of 33. To prevent the tragedy of partition of the country and to save the whole of Bengal from the crookedness of the British National heroes like Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee have made a big contribution. During that time, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s identity had become associated with many social activities, providing leadership to intense nationalist thought and active participation with the entire freedom movement within the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said these things while offering flowers on his death anniversary at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital, Park Road, Hazratganj on Friday.

Openly opposed the policies of appeasement

The CM said that Dr. Mukherjee openly opposed all those policies related to the appeasement of the government by working as the founder and president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Because the policy of the then government could pose a threat to the unity of India, to the national integrity. CM Yogi said that after independence in Kashmir, the situation was continuously deteriorating due to the shortsightedness of the Congress. In such a situation, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave a slogan to the country against making separate legislation for Jammu and Kashmir and giving separate recognition to the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir at that time.

Sacrificed to save Kashmir

The CM said that Dr. Mukherjee had given the slogan that two heads, two legislations and two marks will not work in one country. He gave this slogan the form of movement and campaign. During this he is arrested. His sacrifice for saving Kashmir and for the integrity of India is known even today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled the dream of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by abolishing Article 370 in Kashmir forever. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, former minister Mohsin Raza, MLA Dr. Neeraj Bora, Rajeshwar Singh, Yogesh Shukla etc were present in the programme.