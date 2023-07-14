CM Yogi showered flowers on Kanwariyas, Shiv devotees chanted Har Har Mahadev on Meerut-Delhi highway

Meerut: CM Yogi Adityanath showered flowers on the devotees of Shiva who went on the Kanwar Yatra on the Delhi-Meerut highway on Friday. He showered flowers on thousands of Shiva devotees with both hands. The enthusiasm of the Kanwariyas also reached the seventh sky after getting the CM in their midst. He also congratulated CM Yogi while dancing to the tune of band-music and DJ. Meanwhile, slogans of Yogi-Yogi, Har Har Mahadev and Jai Bhole were also heard from the devotees of Shiva.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, flowers were showered on the devotees of Shiva from the sky of Meerut by helicopter. Administration and senior police officers from the helicopter showered flowers on the kanwariyas from the sky. Flowers were showered on the kanwariyas from Meerut to Barnawa. Commissioner, DM and other big officials took off by helicopter from Meerut police line. An aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra was conducted in the entire district and district boundaries by flying in a helicopter. After this, flowers were showered.

DM and SSP laid flowers by helicopter on Aughadnath temple via Police Line, Begumpul, Sivaya Toll, Mataur, Sakoti, Dadri, Khatauli, Salawa, Nanu Pul, Puthkhas Pul, Jani Pul, Niwari, Mohiddinpur, Partapur Interchage, Subharti, Kankarkheda flyover. were showered After this, flowers were showered from the police line in Baghpat to railway crossing, Barnawa police post, Galhaita village and Puramahadev temple.

Water Power Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad were also present on this occasion along with CM Yogi. It is worth mentioning that every year after the Yogi government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, flowers are showered on the Kanwariyas during the Kanwar Yatra. A few days ago in Varanasi too, the officers had showered flowers on the kanwariyas.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inquired about the flood situation in western Uttar Pradesh. He directed the officers to provide all possible help to the flood victims. CM Yogi directed the officials to shower flowers on Kanwariyas in Saharanpur by helicopter on Saturday. Along with helping the flood victims, the government is also committed to respecting faith. He directed the officers to take care of the safety and convenience of the Kanwaris.

