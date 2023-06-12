cm yogi took big action on the death of tigers 10 including field director fell rjl

UP tiger death in dudhwa: Lucknow. Taking seriously the deaths of tigers in Dudhwa National Park, the government has appointed Field Director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve B. Prabhakar and DFO Sundaresh of the buffer zone have been removed. Bareilly’s Chief Conservator of Forests Lalit Verma has been given the responsibility of Dudhwa’s field director. In this case, three regional forest officers, two sub-regional forest officers and four forest inspectors of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve have also been removed and attached to other offices. The government has also decided to get a high-level team of experts to investigate the case related to the death of four tigers and one leopard in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve during the last few days. In Dudhwa, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the team under the leadership of Minister of State for Forests Arun Kumar Saxena to go to Dudhwa and investigate the matter. There is no dearth of prey in the forest. Nor water. Despite this, big animals like tigers are dying of hunger and thirst. The special thing which has surprised even the experts is that the tigers who lost their lives were not fit to be hunted even though they were young. Dudhwa National Park located in Kheri district is very green. Here there is a food chain for vegetarian animals. There is a river for drinking water, apart from this water holes have also been prepared. There is also adequate hunting arrangement for non-vegetarian animals. Even after this, the reason for the death of tigers in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is coming to the fore recently.