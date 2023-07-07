CM Yogi welcomed PM Modi in Varanasi wearing Tanchui Jamavar, presented GI Craft Govardhan Parvat

Varanasi: Kashi and the residents of Kashi reside in the soul of PM Narendra Modi. This is the reason that despite being busy at the global and international level, the Prime Minister is unable to give up the temptation to visit his Kashi. There is concern and contemplation in their mind for the heritage and culture here. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while welcoming PM Modi said during the public meeting held at Wajidpur in Varanasi on Friday.

Kashi a new form of culture and prosperity

The CM said that in the holy month of Sawan, I welcome and congratulate PM Narendra Modi, who gave global recognition to Kashi as my Kashi on the holy land of Baba Vishwanath. The new form of culture and prosperity is being seen not only in Kashi but also in the country and the state. The beginning of the tradition of development and heritage was started by the PM from this Kashi in 2014. Today, to add a new link in this, the Prime Minister has once again come to his Kashi.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham is attracting the whole world today

The Chief Minister said that Kashi Vishwanath Dham is attracting the whole world. The temples and ghats of Kashi are being decorated. We all saw the rejuvenation of Kashi even for G-20. Kashi has also been recognized as the cultural capital of the world in 2022-23 by the Shanghai Cooperation Council. The Prime Minister has arrived in Kashi for projects worth more than 12 thousand crores. With the success of nine years, the Prime Minister has come to his Kashi today.

Everyone’s perception about UP changed under the guidance of PM

CM Yogi said that India has created a new success story on every front. The faith for which India once yearned, today its original form can be seen in Kashi. The arrival of the Prime Minister on the holy land of Baba Vishwanath is a matter of pride for all of us. Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State Ravindra Jaiswal, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu, MPs and MLAs were present on this occasion.

Tanchui Jamawar and Banaras made soft stone lattice presented to the PM

On PM Narendra Modi’s arrival in Varanasi, CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed him by presenting soft stone forged craft made of Banaras. On this GI craft of Varanasi, the shape of herd of cows on Govardhan mountain has been engraved very minutely. Padma Shri respected GI specialist Dr. Rajni Kant told that Ramnagar resident State Awardee Stone Craft Shilpi child Lal Maurya made Govardhan Parvat on a single stone with forged craft technique and created a herd of 11 cows and calves on it and also depicted the forest scene very closely. Shown from

Tanchui Jamavar of silk got GI tag

Silk Tanchui Jamavar Angavastra Phulwaris woven by master weaver Ramzan Ali of Peelikothi with GI tag. This is a fine example of handloom weaving of Kashi. It uses 5 colored threads of silk and has a brocade weave jamawar pattern, in which the thread is not visible at the back. There is enthusiasm among the craftsmen and weavers of Kashi that the Prime Minister is their brand ambassador.

