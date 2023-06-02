CM Yogi will inaugurate Piku at 5 CHC simultaneously, will get a big gift in the field of child health protection

Gorakhpur. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate state-of-the-art Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (Piku) at five Community Health Centers (CHCs) Bhathat, Sahjanwa, Pali, Bansgaon and Harnahi on Sunday (June 4) in the field of child health protection. All Piku will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Bhathat CHC in Gorakhpur district. These Piku have been manufactured by Hindustan Urvarak Evam Rasayan Limited (HURL or HURL) with the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) fund.

Piku is made with 24.71 crores

With the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) fund of Hindustan Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, Gorakhpur unit, 17 Piku or Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) in the district were constructed in different phases in community health centers at a cost of about Rs 24.71 crore. going. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already inaugurated two of these 17 medical units (Jungle Kauria and Chargawan Khutahan) on 6th March with the aim of reducing the child mortality through the latest equipment used in pediatrics at the district level.

CM will be present at Bhathat CHC

In Gorakhpur, the construction work of Piku has been completed at five more CHCs Bhathat, Sahajanwa, Pali, Harnahi and Bansgaon. Piku at these five CHCs will be launched by the Chief Minister on Sunday, June 4 afternoon. CM Yogi Bhathat will himself be present at the CHC while Piku at the other four CHCs will be inaugurated by him through virtual means. Multi para cardiac monitors, ventilators, special design beds, oxygen concentrators including all necessary and state-of-the-art equipments on these Pikus manufactured by HURL. Resources are available.

Report: Kumar Pradeep